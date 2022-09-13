TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady named Obianuju has taken to TikTok to express her displeasure over a gift from her uncle who stays abroad. 

The young lady’s uncle had promised to buy a phone for her and send it over. According to her, she was expecting an iphone 14pro only for him to send her an iPhone 5 which is considered outdated in this present time. 

Though comically presented, she was clearly not happy over the gift and the people in the comment section completely agreed with her. 

Some even said she should return the phone back to her uncle while some others advised her to show some gratitude, at least she is now a proud owner of an original iPhone charger and earplugs.

see video here:

@obianuju_d0

I thought it was going to be a 14 pro 😭😭😭😭 #fypシ #fyppp #fypdongggggggg #blowthisup #blowup? #iphone5

♬ original sound – Success_miyo

