“Your love is troubling my mind” – Man shares message he received from his house cleaner who was asking him out

By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user has shared a message he received from his house cleaner who was asking him out.

In a tweet shared on the micro blogging platform by @Otunbatoba, the lady expressed her deepest love for him while adding that she needs him in her life.

Otunbatoba noted that the woman is a widowed mother of two.

He wrote:

“My craziest experience in a longtime. Earlier today, I got this text from my house cleaner who happened to be a widow with 2 children and should be in her 40s. I was and still am confused, I thought I was helping her by

1. providing her with the job

2. Paying her extra

3. Not complaining when foodstuff, fruits, & drinks go less in the kitchen after cleaning, & in most cases, she asks if she can take it, especially for products that are about to expire.

4. Solving her minor problems like adding to kids Sch. Fee or extra cash during the festivals

I guess na me fckv up. Being nice can be stupid in most cases

At this point, I agree that I need a wife. at least my next cleaner will know that madam is in the house”

