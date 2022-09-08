TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“You’re my babe not my mumsy; don’t vex me” — Sheggz slams Bella for interrupting his chat (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija housemate, Sheggz has chided his love interest, Bella for interrupting him while he was speaking on his beef with Rachel.

Recall that the BBN star had an altercation with his colleague, Rachel and had threatened her.

Sheggz was having a discussion about the beef with Dotun and Bryan when his love interest, Bella stated that there’s no need to talk about it.

Provoked by that remark, Sheggz blasted her, telling her off as he says she’s only his babe and not his mom.

“You’re my babe not my mumsy; don’t vex me because I will come for you. Since when are you in a space to ask me such? I’ll speak on whatever I want to speak on,” he said.

Watch the video below:

