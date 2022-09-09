Yul Edochie reacts as woman kneels, breaks down in tears after seeing him

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has shared his experience with an older fan who approached him while on set.

According to the father of three, the woman met him and broke down in tears while praying for him to be successful in all his endeavours.

He shared a photo of the moment which showed the woman kneeling and staring at him with teary eyes.

Yul Edochie further penned down an appreciation to God for his mercies and love towards him.

In his words:

“Today while filming. A fan met me, a mother. She wept while praying for me and wishing me well in all my endeavors.

I was so touched. Thank you. I’m deeply grateful for the love and grateful to God for his mercies upon me.”