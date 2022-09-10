Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle slams troll that asked why she mingles with more boys than girls

Danielle Dubem, the first child and daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has expressed dissatisfaction with the way people seek information about her life.

The 17-year-old began a question-and-answer session on her Instagram page, and she was irritated by questions about her personal life.

A user on Instagram questioned why she prefers to hang out with boys rather than girls at school.

She said:

“(Respectfully) what I do in my life & with my life is no one’s business. I didn’t want to answer this cuz it wasn’t a school related question but I felt the need to let a lot of you know that you should not be interested & invested in what goes on in the lives of other people.”

“Word of advice: know your limits with what you say/ask (it also shows how well you respect yourself). Let’s all focus on how to improve ourselves & succeed in life.”