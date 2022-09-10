Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle slams troll that asked why she mingles with more boys than girls

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Danielle Dubem, the first child and daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has expressed dissatisfaction with the way people seek information about her life.

The 17-year-old began a question-and-answer session on her Instagram page, and she was irritated by questions about her personal life.

A user on Instagram questioned why she prefers to hang out with boys rather than girls at school.

She said:

“(Respectfully) what I do in my life & with my life is no one’s business. I didn’t want to answer this cuz it wasn’t a school related question but I felt the need to let a lot of you know that you should not be interested & invested in what goes on in the lives of other people.”

“Word of advice: know your limits with what you say/ask (it also shows how well you respect yourself). Let’s all focus on how to improve ourselves & succeed in life.”

