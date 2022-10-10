TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his…

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via…

Actress, Amarachi Igidimbah and her husband welcome a baby boy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Amarachi Igidimbah, a Nollywood actress, and her husband, Odogwu, have welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

Amarachi, also known as Pino Pino, announced the news on her Instagram page, where she shared several stunning photos of herself rocking her baby bump.

READ ALSO

Lesbian set to quit her marriage as husband stops her from…

Mum of 3 killed by husband barely one week after calling him…

In her series of posts, she expressed her gratitude to God while recounting the birth of her son, KING CHIMEREMZE ASHER NZEKWE (Akunne, Odogwu Jnr ).

She wrote: “I stepped into the Garden of Love and came out with a king KING CHIMEREMZE ASHER NZEKWE (Akunne, Odogwu Jnr )… Who am that Jehovah found me worthy to bless… Children of God have a very interesting testimony to share, while you type your congratulations and grab your popcorn to enjoy this testimony, help me say Thank you Jesus.
“10/10 what a beautiful date for my

gorgeously handsome beautiful Son, this further clarifies that everything in your life is already perfect and complete Nwa, Oya Ushers pass the basket round let’s pack that CONGRATULATIONS that Pinonations have been desperately wanting to drop ….. The king is here…… Long live ‘KING CHIMEREMZE ASHER NZEKWE.

See her post below:

Recommended

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his mother’s…

My daughters are beginning to dig into my past life – Mercy Johnson cries…

Man narrates how cheating girlfriend announced her wedding via WhatsApp group…

Man imports container house from China, installs it on his land to become fine…

Regina Daniels celebrates 22nd birthday with stunning photos

Davido and Chioma step out in style in London, turn down a fan’s bouquet (Video)

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko celebrates his…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” – Netizens drag James…

Actress, Amarachi Igidimbah and her husband welcome a baby boy

Beauty to give N500k each to best dressed male and female at her birthday party

‘As ASUU no gree call off strike’ – Nigerian student ties the knot with…

“It’s been 4years of total bliss my baby” – Ned Nwoko celebrates his…

Netizens react as Nkechi Blessing locks lips with new lover at birthday party…

Husband flees as wife smashes bottle on side chic’s head at hotel (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More