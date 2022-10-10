Actress, Amarachi Igidimbah and her husband welcome a baby boy

Amarachi Igidimbah, a Nollywood actress, and her husband, Odogwu, have welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

Amarachi, also known as Pino Pino, announced the news on her Instagram page, where she shared several stunning photos of herself rocking her baby bump.

In her series of posts, she expressed her gratitude to God while recounting the birth of her son, KING CHIMEREMZE ASHER NZEKWE (Akunne, Odogwu Jnr ).

She wrote: “I stepped into the Garden of Love and came out with a king KING CHIMEREMZE ASHER NZEKWE (Akunne, Odogwu Jnr )… Who am that Jehovah found me worthy to bless… Children of God have a very interesting testimony to share, while you type your congratulations and grab your popcorn to enjoy this testimony, help me say Thank you Jesus.

“10/10 what a beautiful date for my

gorgeously handsome beautiful Son, this further clarifies that everything in your life is already perfect and complete Nwa, Oya Ushers pass the basket round let’s pack that CONGRATULATIONS that Pinonations have been desperately wanting to drop ….. The king is here…… Long live ‘KING CHIMEREMZE ASHER NZEKWE.

See her post below:



