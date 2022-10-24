Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter has come out to make a video, debunking all claims that a s*x tape of her exists on the internet.

In the video, she was seen laughing and staying that if such a video exists then they should show her face.

She added that she has a very big birthmark at the back of her legs and since the person in the tape didn’t carry that mark, it was definitely not her.

In the video she said:

“So I heard a blog has my s*x tape. Why don’t you show my face. Like show my face in the tape let’s see. Secondly I have a birthmark at the back of my legs like very big birthmark so try again.”

See video here: