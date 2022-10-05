Aisha Yesufu slams women who fight husband’s side chicks

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu, has cautioned women who attack side chicks instead of their cheating partners.

She thoroughly condemned the act of humiliating side chicks by beating or stripping them n*ked. She also encouraged side chicks to fight back and not allow themselves to be humiliated by wives of their partners.

She said:

“If your husband has any respect for you he would respect the vows you took. If he decides to go chasing after other women then what is the business of the women with you? Na as dem chase you dem dey chase dem.

And you side chick, why sit down & take nonsense from woman like you?” 

Some were in support of her take in the matter while others weren’t. See post below:

