“All for clout” — Man ridiculed over unhygienic lunch (Video)

A young man has been slammed by netizens over his choice of unhygienic lunch aimed at getting attention on the internet.

A man was seen eating lunch while drinking muddy road water in a viral video that has been circulating on social media.

In the video, the individual dipped bread in the stagnant water despite expressing inconvenience as he swallowed every bite.

However, he continued to record the incident while eating as much as he could.

The decision was criticized by netizens who saw it as a case of irrational clout chasing that could have long-term negative effects on one’s health.

Watch the video below:

Below are some reactions:

In other news, Famous singer Davido Adeleke raises the bar as he rocks a matching outfit with his baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

The couple seems to have doubled the dosage of their bond following their continuous public display of affection.