Entertainment
By Shalom

A man suspected to be an Army officer recently caught a man beating his girlfriend and decided to expose him by making a video of the duo.

He forced the lady to come out of hiding and asked the man why he was beating her. The man claimed it was because she refused to leave the house.

When asked, the lady said she wanted to leave late in the evening but he was forcing her to leave immediately.

The man claimed that he needed to go out and the lady was delaying him, hence his anger.

Netizens trooped to the comments to lay out their opinions.

@Sharon: “😂😂😂😂things we do for love ehn she even dey beg its well.”

@sharonwhiteamara: “you are good man God bless you.”

See video here :

@og_baba2

I Cash dis guy beating his girlfriend 💔💔 please share this video #og_baba1 #viral #fyp

♬ original sound – og_baba2

 

