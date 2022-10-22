TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico…

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

I lied to Chioma to make her appear in ‘Assurance’ video – Davido

Apostle Johnson Suleiman opens up about people who attacked his convoy to end his life (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Apostle Johnson Suleiman has narrated how his car was attacked by assassins but he escaped death.

He said that 7 people were killed but he wasn’t because he is a man of God and that he knows the people who are behind the attempt to take his life.

In the video he made, he said:

READ ALSO

South African man reacts after Nigerians questioned his…

“What will I tell mummy?” – Twin sister of…

“I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed. My car was attacked open fire on my car, and kept spraying it with bullets. My wife or my kids were there. The escort car with some police, they killed the police man, they killed the other people, the other escort car, the buses, seven people, we were all moving Inna convoy, they were killed.  

People who did this are expecting me to come out, mention their names so that they will come out and deny. I won’t do that. But the truth of the matter is this, you can’t kill me, my life is in the hand of God, I’m a man of God. And those who are among those attacking me, you are building on what you don’t understand. 

You may have join into the fura because you want to chase clout but you don’t know where the fight started from. There are things you don’t understand. You don’t have an idea of the beginning of what happened 2017. The people who are behind it. You may come and you’re doing your own thing but it’s beyond what you are thinking.”

See video here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico Swavey’s photo…

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

I lied to Chioma to make her appear in ‘Assurance’ video – Davido

How I made my boyfriend’s 19-year-old lover move out of our house –…

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely…

Nigerian lady set to get married to her late friend’s husband (Video)

Davido storms Benin for Israel DMW’s white wedding

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Is my husband’s house a relaxation centre” — Newlywed wife fumes as…

Man shares chats with a cloth vendor who desired to sleep with him

Apostle Johnson Suleiman opens up about people who attacked his convoy to end…

He copied Odo from me – Rapper, 60wrap$$ calls out Kizz Daniel over song…

Uche Maduagwu slams Nkechi Blessing says she is too desperate for marriage

Actor Frederick Leonard to wed colleague, Peggy Ovire this year

Skit-maker lands in hospital after being beaten by youths for playing snake…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More