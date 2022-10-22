Apostle Johnson Suleiman has narrated how his car was attacked by assassins but he escaped death.

He said that 7 people were killed but he wasn’t because he is a man of God and that he knows the people who are behind the attempt to take his life.

In the video he made, he said:

“I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed. My car was attacked open fire on my car, and kept spraying it with bullets. My wife or my kids were there. The escort car with some police, they killed the police man, they killed the other people, the other escort car, the buses, seven people, we were all moving Inna convoy, they were killed.

People who did this are expecting me to come out, mention their names so that they will come out and deny. I won’t do that. But the truth of the matter is this, you can’t kill me, my life is in the hand of God, I’m a man of God. And those who are among those attacking me, you are building on what you don’t understand.

You may have join into the fura because you want to chase clout but you don’t know where the fight started from. There are things you don’t understand. You don’t have an idea of the beginning of what happened 2017. The people who are behind it. You may come and you’re doing your own thing but it’s beyond what you are thinking.”

See video here: