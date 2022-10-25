“Are they taking care of him at all” – Reactions as man shares video of Portable’s son in school

A man has alleged that he saw the son of controversial music star, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable.

He posted a video on social media of a youngster who remarkably resembled the Zazuu star talking with a bunch of young men.

They played around with the young boy and then requested that he do his dad’s signature hand move which he pulled off perfectly.

Fans, however, began to question if the musician was taking care of the youngster due to his appearance.

It has not yet been determined if that child is his, but the singer stated earlier this year that before being married to his wife, who gave birth to his third child, he had two children from different relationships.

Watch the video below:

official_richimayo; Them dey take care of this child so 🙄

__hopella; I don’t understand (in Bella’s voice )😂😂😂😂

topebol; I speak good English inside my mind, but ones I open my mouth to spoke I couldn’t can.

eliscrescent; Where him slippers😂😂😂😂 Abi zazu don forget say him born😂😂😂😂

colnight; Constable omo portable 😂