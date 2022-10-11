“As a married woman, you have no business being friends with single ladies” – Relationship coach writes

A Twitter user has opined that a married woman should have no dealings with single ladies.

According to the Tweep identified as Omotayo, a married woman shouldn’t keep single ladies as friends after they get married because they don’t share much in common anymore.

Her reason, she says, is because a single lady has no experience at being married and so can’t give a good advice.

She went on to add that the mindset of a single person and that of the married person aren’t the same.

In her words, she wrote:

“As a married woman, you don’t have any business being friends with a single lady

Being a single lady, how many marital related issue have you been able to sort out for your married friends?

No one asked you not to have them as friends anyways, they ain’t just the close friends you need because you no longer share many things in common, how do you relate a marital related issue with someone who has never been married for a day? What type of advice are you expecting?

I don’t know how you want to put it but the thought and mindset of a single and married lady can never be the same, not like you can’t still have them as friends, they ain’t just the type of close friend you need if you want your marriage to thrive and last long”

