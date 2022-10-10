‘As ASUU no gree call off strike’ – Nigerian student ties the knot with girlfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian student simply known as Sam has announced that he tied the knot amidts the ongoing ASUU strike.

Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, went on strike in February in response to the federal government’s refusal to address its demands.

The young man utilized his Twitter account @sam bounty to share photos of himself and his lovely bride.

He stated that after months of waiting for ASUU to call the strike, with no end in sight, he decided to marry. Sam hinted that he had defeated the academic body in an imaginary game.

Sharing the images, he wrote; ”As #ASUU no gree call off strike, I don go marry ooh😌😂

Samuel 100-0 ASUU.”

