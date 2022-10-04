Asa slams copyright infringement notice on Joeboy, demands N300m

Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, a Nigerian music star, has slammed a copyright infringement notice on Afropop singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, aka Joeboy.

She claimed that his recently released song, Contour, was inspired by her musical composition, which she recorded on September 22nd, 2020.

Asa demanded N300 million and a 60% (sixty percent) publishing split on the song in a letter she wrote to Joeboy through her management.

The ‘Bibanke’ crooner asked him to immediately remove the song from all DSPs and any other platforms within twenty-four (24) hours. She also requested a written apology.

The letter read in part; ”It has been brought to our attention that your newly released song, Contour (the “Song”), infringes on the copyright of our Client, as recorded/captured in a musical composition (the “Composition”) which she created in a recording session, which took place on 22 September 2020, with the producer of the Song, Alageu Michael Chidozie (p.k.a Tempoe) in attendance.

We hereby demand that you immediately remove the Song from all DSPs and any other platforms within twenty-four (24) hours of your receipt of this letter, with a written apology issued to our Client as well as halt any additional infringements of our Composition, including any other infringements.

We also demand that the sum of N300,000,000 (Three Hundred Million Naira) as well as a 60% (sixty percent) publishing split on the Song be assigned to our Client.”

Joeboy responded to the notice on his Instagram story, saying that they were trying to take advantage of his nice personality.

He dared Asa and her management to go through with whatever legal steps they wanted to take as he noted that the 24 hours deadline had elapsed.

The singer shared a screenshot of the letter he received from Asa’s representative and wrote; ”LOL.”

See his posts below: