Ashmusy reveals source of income following allegations of being bankrolled by sugar daddy

Ashmusy, a famous skit maker, reveals the source of her income after claiming to be funded by a sugar daddy.

This follows a leaked photo of the content creator with a man in his underwear after receiving a Range Rover Velar as a gift.

In response to critics, Ashmusy stated that she charges and earns millions of naira monthly as an influencer.

She also mentioned that the skits she creates generate income for her on Facebook and YouTube.

Ashmusy wrote in a lengthy note on her Instagram page:

“I see a lot of people saying they are waiting for blogs to post the man that got me my car Una go wait tire dear… Kos that man is very very non-existent! Na me go give the man money.

Are they not aware that some influencers earn 50m and more in a month ? Not to talk of an influencer that also has a big active business?

Kaii ignorance choke 000 OP, You haven’t heard of what Facebook and YouTube pays? Or you think I charge 20k for my adverts ? ….

I charge in millions for my ads sweeties, and I post a lot of ads.. Lol do the maths.”