ASUU: Mum cries out as son sends long list of provision after strike was called off

A 21-year-old boy has shared his mother’s reaction to his long list of items for school after strike was called off.

As ASUU called off the strike, students have been making preparations to go back to school and this particular boy wrote a long list of items he needed which he sent to his mother.

His mother exclaimed in yoruba language and lamented about how long and expensive the list is.

He later told his mum that he was just playing with her and even though she almost cursed him, she prayed for him as his mother.

Netizens applauded her ability to stay calm while laughing at how funny the situation was. They also prayed and blessed her as a hard-working mother.

See video here: