“Avoid marrying the breadwinner in any family” – Twitter user warns women

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has taken to social media to share advice with women on whom not to marry.

According to the lady identified on Twitter as @elliewhipwrites women should ensure they don’t marry men who are breadwinners in their family.

She stressed on them avoiding breadwinners who come from struggling families.

In her words;

“Avoid marrying the family breadwinner bebz. Especially if the family grew up in struggle and he has pulled them out of it. Abort mission!!”

Her advice has stirred reactions from social media users:

@matiisetsonthil wrote:

“I am grateful I didn’t marry one, I think one of the saving grace for my 14 years going strong, above the fact that we do our finances separately. I have the freedom to help my family without imposing it in him and same as him.”

@KMKuro wrote:

“Hhmmm this is true. Marrying into a family that grew up in struggle is the pits.”

@Jordaniceici wrote:

“But you want a man to marry a woman that her family are struggling”

