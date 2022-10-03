BBNaija 7: Why Phyna does not deserve to win – Daniel Regha

Only a few hours after Phyna was crowned Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, controversial Twitter analyst Daniel Regha slammed her.

TheinfoNG reported that Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna won Season 7 of Big Brother Naija with the theme ‘Level Up,’ with Bryan finishing as the first runner-up.

While many congratulated her, popular Twitter analyst Daniel Regha slammed her, claiming that she didn’t deserve to win and that the second runner-up, Bryann, was more deserving of the prize because he never overstepped his boundaries or attempted to impose himself on other housemates.

He further blamed Nigerians for being too sentimental in selecting a worthy winner of the popular TV show.

He wrote:

Phyna won, but if we’re being honest Bryann was m¤re deserving cos he never overstepped his boundaries or tried to impose on other hms; As usual, Nigerians are very sentimenta! when it comes to picking faves, it happens literally every time so it’s n¤t surprising. No shades.