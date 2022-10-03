TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Pete Edochie ,wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary in grand…

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man…

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends…

#BBNaija 7: Why Phyna does not deserve to win – Daniel Regha

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Only a few hours after Phyna was crowned Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, controversial Twitter analyst Daniel Regha slammed her.

TheinfoNG reported that Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna won Season 7 of Big Brother Naija with the theme ‘Level Up,’ with Bryan finishing as the first runner-up.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Phyna wins Big Brother Naija Season 7, walks away…

Phyna laments as she expresses concerns that Groovy, Beauty…

While many congratulated her, popular Twitter analyst Daniel Regha slammed her, claiming that she didn’t deserve to win and that the second runner-up, Bryann, was more deserving of the prize because he never overstepped his boundaries or attempted to impose himself on other housemates.

He further blamed Nigerians for being too sentimental in selecting a worthy winner of the popular TV show.

He wrote:

Phyna won, but if we’re being honest Bryann was m¤re deserving cos he never overstepped his boundaries or tried to impose on other hms; As usual, Nigerians are very sentimenta! when it comes to picking faves, it happens literally every time so it’s n¤t surprising. No shades.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Pete Edochie ,wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary in grand style (Photos)

“She has been denying me s*x” – 20-year-old man who married…

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends Sunday service…

“My wife’s mother is allowed to stay for only 1 week during omugwo,…

Dorcas Fapson mistakenly uploads ‘bedroom video’ meant for Skiibii on her status

How I returned to my senses after seizing my girlfriend’s waist bead – Man…

Little girl breaks down in tears after getting informed that she can’t get…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija 7: Why Phyna does not deserve to win – Daniel Regha

“What else does Tinubu need to do to prove that he is not dying…

#BBNaija: Phyna wins Big Brother Naija Season 7, walks away with N100m prize

BBNaija stars Khafi, Gedoni expecting second child

“I have been bashed and criticised” – Toyin Abraham recounts trials in…

Comedian, I Go Save unveils new look after spending $20k on hair transplant

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends Sunday service…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More