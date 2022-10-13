BBNaija: Cubana Chief Priest takes Bryann shopping for designer wears (Video)

Popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has celebrated Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ finalist, Bryann by taking him out to get him gifts.

The businessman took the BBNaija star to shop at a ritzy boutique and they got loads of designer wears.

In a video shared by Cubana Chief Priest, Bryann was seen carrying the bags which contains the pricey designer shoes and other fashion items he shopped.

He expressed his excitement for the Imo native and promised to secure Bryann’s luxurious lifestyle henceforth.

Sharing the video on his page, Chief Priest wrote; ”Took My Baby Bro @bryannonly On Some Luxury Shopping @oxfordstreetluxury1 His Time Has Come, Anticipate, Am So Excited For Him. From Now Onwards Everything He Does Must Be Lifestyle.”

Watch the video below: