TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“I don’t love my wife anymore” – Man…

#BBNaija: Moment Doyin woke Chizzy up with card and gift on his birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Aniekwe Francis Chidi, also known as Chizzy, a Big Brother Naija rider, awoke to a thoughtful gift from his close friend Doyin.

The Level Up housemate celebrated his 29th birthday today, October 14, and posted some snazzy pictures to social media to celebrate.

However, Doyin had different plans since she gave him a birthday card and money cake when he was just waking up.

READ ALSO

“She is someone I will like to spend the rest of my life…

I want all your money to enter my account – Phyno makes wish…

In the videos shared online, Chizzy could be seen sitting on his bed while he read the card which Doyin had sent and from the look on his face, he had found it beautiful.

Watch the video below:

He has earlier taken to his page to write a heartfelt birthday wish to himself. He had celebrated himself and stated that he is the most wonderful person he knows.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp chats with Rico as…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“I don’t love my wife anymore” – Man cries out as…

Celebrities launch fundraiser for Rico Swavey who’s on life support

“Nigeria has killed this young man” – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Rico…

Drama as young man who gives girlfriend N50k per month catches her cheating…

Man reacts as female colleague reports him to boss after informing her about…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Moment Doyin woke Chizzy up with card and gift on his birthday (Video)

I haven’t seen a wife, but I insist she must have Masters degree – Veteran…

I’m mourning yet my friends don’t check on me – Don Jazzy

Lagos Govt reacts to viral video of nurses filming Rico Swavey at the hospital

BBNaija’s Angel shares her experience at the same hospital late Rico…

Drama as young man who gives girlfriend N50k per month catches her cheating…

Nigerian lady cries bitterly as flood swallows her newly built house before…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More