BBNaija: Phyna wins Big Brother Naija Season 7, walks away with N100m prize

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Phyna has been crowned Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner after nine live eviction shows.

The Level 2 housemate defeated 28 other housemates to win the Level Up season.

Phyna, born Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, has been declared the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 with the theme ‘Level Up,’ with Bryan as the first runner up.

Daniella, Chichi, Adekunle, and Bella were evicted in the grand finale on Sunday night, leaving Phyna and Bryann as the top two housemates vying for the N100m grand prize.

One of the fans’ favorites is the 25-year-old contestant. The reality TV show star was born in Edo State in June 1997.

During the show, Phyna mentioned in several instances that she had it rough growing up. She came from a family where everyone had to hustle on their own and as such, she grew up doing several jobs.

The TV star had also mentioned that part of her hustle included being a self-acclaimed high priestess.

Phyna walked home with the grand prize of 100million, 50million in cash, and 50million as prizes from sponsors and a car.

See how viewers voted below;

