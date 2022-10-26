BBNaija star, Chichi shocks fans as she reveals her advert rate

ChiChi of the Big Brother Naija house has set the internet on fire with her record breaking rate card showing her charges for influencing jobs.

She posted these rates based on popular demand according to her and stated that her team was ready to deliver great services.

She said:

“Below are our rates, as requested:

12M (Twelve Million Naira) for the duration of Six (6) Months

20 M (i.e. Twenty Million Naira) for the duration of One (1) Year

We can guarantee that our team will be ready and available to work with yours towards achieving successful outcomes all through the period of the partnership. Our goal will be to not just meet but surpass your deliverables as we already look forward to a long lasting relationship with your brand.

We look forward to getting started, Chichi is particularly excited and very much ready to kick the ball rolling.

Please feel free to contact me”