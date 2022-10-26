TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” –…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2…

I made my family proud — Nigerian man says as he shows off his…

BBNaija star, Chichi shocks fans as she reveals her advert rate

Entertainment
By Shalom

ChiChi of the Big Brother Naija house has set the internet on fire with her record breaking rate card showing her charges for influencing jobs.

She posted these rates based on popular demand according to her and stated that her team was ready to deliver great services.

She said:

READ ALSO

Slay queen nabbed in Abuja for robbing 6 shops with fake…

Sandra Iheuwa cries out over husband’s attitude…

“Below are our rates, as requested:

12M (Twelve Million Naira) for the duration of Six (6) Months

20 M (i.e. Twenty Million Naira) for the duration of One (1) Year

We can guarantee that our team will be ready and available to work with yours towards achieving successful outcomes all through the period of the partnership. Our goal will be to not just meet but surpass your deliverables as we already look forward to a long lasting relationship with your brand.

We look forward to getting started, Chichi is particularly excited and very much ready to kick the ball rolling.

Please feel free to contact me”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Chioma what did you add in your stew?” – Moment Davido asked…

Man laments bitterly over girlfriend who bathes only once in 2 weeks

I made my family proud — Nigerian man says as he shows off his older white lover…

Leaked audio of Sandra Iheuwa begging ex-husband, Steve Thompson to take her…

“Are they taking care of him at all” – Reactions as man shares video…

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter reacts as man claims to have her bedroom tape

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

How a Red Dot Sight Works

Nigerian man hoists Labour Party flag on Mount Kilimanjaro (Video)

BBNaija star, Chichi shocks fans as she reveals her advert rate

Slay queen nabbed in Abuja for robbing 6 shops with fake alert (Video)

Since 2019, I’ve been giving her N1k daily – Okada rider laments bitterly after…

Poco Lee buys 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible

Sandra Iheuwa cries out over husband’s attitude towards her and their son

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More