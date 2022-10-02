BBNaija stars Khafi, Gedoni expecting second child

Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata, reality TV stars and former Big Brother housemates, have revealed that they are expecting their second child.

In an online video, the former British Metropolitan Police officer can be seen wearing an orange outfit while revealing her baby bump.

The couple met on the reality show Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) and married after meeting on the show. They had their first child together, a boy, in August of 2021 and are expecting their second child together.

Taking to her social media account, the UK-based Nigerian star acknowledged that her spouse, Gedoni Ekpata, a fellow reality star, had been missing in action (MIA) for over nine months and she revealed the purpose of their decision was to focus on the family. In the same post, Khafi revealed that they are expecting another child.

