TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“I’ve had enough” – Larissa London roars following…

BBNaija’s Angel shares her experience at the same hospital late Rico Swavey was admitted

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ex BBNaija housemate, Angel Smith, has reacted to a viral video of Rico Swavey being neglected at a hospital.

The sad video showed late Rico Swavey lying unconscious at the hospital and how he was treated unprofessionally.

Angel stated that she was taken to the same hospital a while ago when she was critically ill and she was also treated with the same unprofessional approach.

READ ALSO

James Brown tenders apology to dad whose BP rose following…

Man reacts as female colleague reports him to boss after…

In her tweet she said:

“Gonna speak on this because when I was unconscious at home, my friend rushed me here and let me tell y’all something, it was terrible. Nobody should be going to Doren in AjahI felt terrible for at least a week, only God knows what type of drugs they gave me😀 I could’ve gone to meet kobe true true.

“My grandmother and mother bundled me to another hospital, 0/10 lmfaooo and they wanted my granny to sign that if anything happened to me, it was on us not them lmfaooo.”

She cancelled the hospital and told netizens that they should never go there, especially if it was a matter of urgency.

See tweet here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp chats with Rico as…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

“I’ve had enough” – Larissa London roars following reports of Davido…

Celebrities launch fundraiser for Rico Swavey who’s on life support

“I don’t love my wife anymore” – Man cries out as…

“Nigeria has killed this young man” – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Rico…

Man reacts as female colleague reports him to boss after informing her about…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Angel shares her experience at the same hospital late Rico…

Drama as young man who gives girlfriend N50k per month catches her cheating…

Nigerian lady cries bitterly as flood swallows her newly built house before…

“The day my tape go leak, una go know say I be olosho” – Bobrisky…

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp chats with Rico as…

“It’s a battlefield; put your body armour on and meet me at the front line” —…

Lady surprises boyfriend with her entire N2m savings to buy car

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More