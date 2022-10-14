BBNaija’s Angel shares her experience at the same hospital late Rico Swavey was admitted

Ex BBNaija housemate, Angel Smith, has reacted to a viral video of Rico Swavey being neglected at a hospital.

The sad video showed late Rico Swavey lying unconscious at the hospital and how he was treated unprofessionally.

Angel stated that she was taken to the same hospital a while ago when she was critically ill and she was also treated with the same unprofessional approach.

In her tweet she said:

“Gonna speak on this because when I was unconscious at home, my friend rushed me here and let me tell y’all something, it was terrible. Nobody should be going to Doren in AjahI felt terrible for at least a week, only God knows what type of drugs they gave me😀 I could’ve gone to meet kobe true true.

“My grandmother and mother bundled me to another hospital, 0/10 lmfaooo and they wanted my granny to sign that if anything happened to me, it was on us not them lmfaooo.”

She cancelled the hospital and told netizens that they should never go there, especially if it was a matter of urgency.

See tweet here: