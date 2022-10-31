BBNaija’s Erica slams man who made bad comment about her body

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has slammed a twitter troll who came under her post to comment on her body.

The troll had talked about her poise and how she had positioned her legs in the video she posted.

He said:

“It’s the opening legs for me. Bring me eric*ssy. Her face card is tremendous tho. Her smile is goated. I saw what she was doing at 0.01 then she smiled with that posture, she thinks we don’t know her game. E Sha enter” 

She was clearly enraged by this and so she replied:

“Your mum is definitely [email protected] of all children she ended up with you smh. Whoever is dating you or married to you must be going through it! 🤮🤮🤮 you’re the left0vers even r0dents refuse to eat, you as an adult have fa!led yourself. All you attract is pity cos you can’t even see your declineI won’t block you because I want you to see my tweets, remember that you are the one who called problems your way! 

You have made your bed of needles, you must sleep in it and enjoy your t0rn flesh!”

See tweet here:

 

