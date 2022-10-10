Beauty to give N500k each to best dressed male and female at her birthday party

Beauty Tukura, a reality TV star, and beauty queen has announced enticing prizes for the best-dressed male and female guests at her upcoming birthday party.

The Big Brother Naija Level Up contestant will be turning a new age later in October, and she has been making plans and inviting celebrities to celebrate.



Beauty will be 25 years old on October 21, 2022.

The best-dressed male and female guests will each receive a N500,000 prize.

Beauty took to Instagram to share a poster with details about the prize money and expressed hope that attendees would dress to impress.

”I trust my Ladies and Gents to come through!!! It’s going to be a fashionable night,” she wrote.

See the post: