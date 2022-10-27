Bella bags ambassadorial deal with Steve Thompson’s Royal Hairs (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Ex Big Brother Naija 2022 housemate, Bella Okagbue, has joined the brand ambassador team for Steve Thompson Maduka’s Royal Hairs.

On Wednesday, October 26, the entrepreneur announced Bella as his brand’s newest ambassador in a post on its official Instagram page.

The company published images from the reality TV star’s official endorsement signing at the corporate headquarters.

The deal “choked,” Steve said as he welcomed the Anambra-born businessman to the Royal Hairs family.

The CEO also revealed that a party will be held for her on Sunday, October 1st.

Sharing photos, he penned; ”Big Bella got a Big Royal Hair bag 💰 💵 😍🥰🥰 , infact this Deal Choke 👏👏👏👏

Welcome on board the luxury hair brand @bellaokagbue 🤝 👏, lets do great things together

Unveiling party plus massive sales for Bella fans this coming Sunday !!!!!! Details later ✨️”

Bella also took to her Instagram page to disclose the big news, writing;

”Somethings are basic, but your hair shouldn’t be one! I Am Glad To Announce My Endorsement As The Latest Brand Ambassador of the luxury hair brand @royalhairs 💃

@royalhairs × Big Bella ⚡ Unveiling party plus massive sales for my lovely Rebellz, lovers and supporters this sunday!!! Get Ready!!🎉”

