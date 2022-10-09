TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world…

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his…

Ayra Starr rocks silver boots with native as Mavin stars storm…

Boy mechanic who displayed brilliance in a viral video set to be awarded a scholarship

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A cryptocurrency trader has revealed that a young boy named Mubarak, who has wowed social media users with his spoken English, will be taken off the streets and enrolled in school.

The young mechanic apprentice was captured on video demonstrating brilliance by debating whether day reading or night reading is better.

READ ALSO

Viral Internet sensation, Mr Spellz returns to the streets…

Sinach gives scholarship to young boy selling sachet water

Mubarak spoke out against the motion that stated “night reading is better than day reading,” and many people wondered why he was in a workshop rather than school.

@CyprianKendo, a Crypto trader and businessman, reposted the viral video and launched a search for the brilliant apprentice.

He asked well-meaning people with vital information to assist in finding the boy, noting that there is a scholarship offer for Mubarak.

He tweeted; “Pls can someone help me find this boy. He has a scholarship”.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the world to me’

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his mother’s…

Ayra Starr rocks silver boots with native as Mavin stars storm Don Jazzy’s…

How I met my sister for the first time inside a bus – Lady narrates

Lady changes her mind as husband-to-be hides under the table after armed robbers…

“She never abandoned me” – Lady heartbroken as she finds out…

“I saw you die in accident” – Little girl stops mother from…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Boy mechanic who displayed brilliance in a viral video set to be awarded a…

Family shows off transformation after relocating to London (Video)

Davido and Chioma step out in style in London, turn down a fan’s bouquet (Video)

Man narrates drastic action taken out of fear following unrecognized route taken…

“Poverty mentality” – Man dragged through the mud for tattooing ’30BG’ on his…

Don Jazzy finally reacts to Pretty Mike’s appearance at his mother’s…

Portable slams promoter who said he was denied visa for speaking Yoruba at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More