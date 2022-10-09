Boy mechanic who displayed brilliance in a viral video set to be awarded a scholarship

A cryptocurrency trader has revealed that a young boy named Mubarak, who has wowed social media users with his spoken English, will be taken off the streets and enrolled in school.

The young mechanic apprentice was captured on video demonstrating brilliance by debating whether day reading or night reading is better.

Mubarak spoke out against the motion that stated “night reading is better than day reading,” and many people wondered why he was in a workshop rather than school.

@CyprianKendo, a Crypto trader and businessman, reposted the viral video and launched a search for the brilliant apprentice.

He asked well-meaning people with vital information to assist in finding the boy, noting that there is a scholarship offer for Mubarak.

He tweeted; “Pls can someone help me find this boy. He has a scholarship”.