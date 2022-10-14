Boy seeks advice after finding out identity of his biological father

A boy who recently found out the identity of his real father has asked for advice because he doesn’t know how to tell his family.

He revealed that he took a DNA test just for fun with the man whom he thought was his father for so many years and found out that their DNA did not match.

He couldn’t ask his mother any question because she died four years ago and he decided not to have any issues over the DNA results since they were already living in peace.

He had promised his father, who is named Kunle that he will never go in search of his real father.

However curiosity led him to ask his mother’s close friends questions and that’s where he found out about his real father.