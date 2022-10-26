Brand Influencer shares his response to lady who slid into his DM three years after snubbing him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user identified as Tommy Viccetti has shared screenshots of messages he had with a lady who snubbed him in 2019.

As could be seen in the screenshots he had shared on the micro blogging platform, he had showed interest in the lady but she had rebuffed his advances.

Tommy had requested that she give him her WhatsApp number since she hardly comes online on Twitter, but she gave him an empathic No.

However, years later, she slid into his DM apologizing for snubbing him for three years.

She went on to ask him if he would still be interested in having her WhatsApp number but he politely said no.

Tommy took to his Twitter page to share the message while noting that he is not the same man he was three years ago.

“Sorry, I am not the same Man I was in 2019,” he wrote.

In reaction, @A_Abby_Abi; I’ve said this somewhere and I’ll say it again. Ladies, once you know you’ve turned down a man before for whatever reason, don’t come back when he’s made progress. You may not be coming because of that progress he’s made but you also can’t blame him for thinking that’s why.

TKolinz; three good years and you now trying to do what abeg ? Wake up girl,so pe otilo 😀😂

@Abdul_SSaeed; Your reply as she denies you the number “oh okay it’s cool” that’s the king move for me, even if she didn’t come back years later that was a respectful response.

@Yinkzworld2; 🤣 Ah Ọlọ́run ìyanu.If only some ladies know,they would have gree for some of us back then. Olamide said”I couldn’t blame dem chicks they can’t hug me, it’s all good now they all wanna… Me.They didn’t see the picture, they never thought I will look good in future

@KingWoman__; I’d rather chew a whole jeans than to be the lady in the second slide even if obinna becomes president of Nigeria.

