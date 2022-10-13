Bride stirs confusion as she refuses to repeat ‘for richer, for poorer’ during vow (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A small drama occurred during the wedding when the bride declined to repeat the line, “for richer for poorer” during the exchange of vows.

A TikTok user going by the handle @morganscottfilms posted a viral video of the adorable couple saying wedding vows at the altar during their wedding ceremony.

However, a mild confusion had been stirred when the bride, who didn’t want to live an impoverished life, said “for richer for richer” instead of repeating the sentence that had been stated by the clergywoman performing the ceremony.

The officiating minister said, amid laughing, that she likes her faith after doing a double take at this and bursting into laughter as the others joined in.

Her response has stirred reactions from social media users who remark their acceptance of her boldness.

Watch the video below:

@morganscottfilms

She wouldnt say it 😂 #weddingvideographer #weddingfunny #funnywedding #rich #nigerianwedding #camroonian🇨🇲 #africanwedding

♬ original sound – Morgan Scott Films

