British man who lost his iPhone in UK finds out after a month that it’s chilling in Edo state

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A British man identified as Darren has disclosed that he found the location of his iPhone which got missing a month ago.

The man claims that he was only able to connect into his iCloud and trace his phone using geolocation services before discovering that it had arrived in Nigeria.

A screenshot of the map that Darren posted showed his iPhone in Ibiwe Street in the Oredo neighborhood of the Edo state.

He wrote; ”Lost me phone in town like a month ago, just got back into my iCloud to find out it’s went on holiday to Nigeria 😂😂😂”

See the post:

Similar experiences were shared by other social media users, but Nigerians also took the chance to dispel certain narratives.

@liamhasnogame; Samw happened to me… All these Nigerian names kept coming up in my address book

@fran_czar; Your people steal your phones and sell it to Nigerian buyers cos there’s a huge market for them here.

@CallMe_Ammie; In Australia, they sell their old iPhones for $350AUD. Imagine someone selling it on purpose then coming here to yammer about how his missing phone was found in Nigeria

@fran_czar; Fr. That agenda shouldn’t fly. It’s still them stealing cars and shipping to Africa and then turn around and try to blame us. They should tidy things up from there first.

@sammy_side; My mate got her phone robbed a few months ago and some fella has been tryna get all her mates to give us the details so he can unlock it 😅

