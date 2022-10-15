TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp…

“His friend and a good samaritan recorded the video” – Hospital…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

Burna Boy opened the way for Wizkid – Rapper, Candy Bleakz claims, fans react

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Candy Bleakz, a Nigerian hip-hop artist, is being dragged over a controversial post she made about two of the big names in the music industry, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The ‘Tikuku’ crooner asserted that Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy paved the way for Afrobeats maestro, Wizkid to become a the star he is today.

READ ALSO

Wizkid takes his 4-yr-old son, Zion to barbershop for his…

Daniel Regha calls out Wizkid over promise to build schools…

Bleakz made the remark on purpose because she wanted to capitalize on the buzz it would create for her upcoming song.

She took to her Twitter account and urged fans to listen to her before choosing to argue or drag her.

The rapper tweeted; ”Yessssss burna boy open way for wizkid, listen to what I have to say before you argue o”

However, fans stormed her comment section and lambasted her for the controversial comment.

See the post and reactions below…

@harbidemi01; Hey babe, for your career progression it’s better you don’t chase unnecessary clout. It does more harm than good especially for someone so talented like you.

@DWINK___; Go learn work…. Leave music is not for de weak😭😭

@NelsonHope10; In real life you’re small wondering if you can replicate those long talks

@DaveMck90071502; But arena hard to sell for ham abi wenti him say sub again story story ooo… sorry ooo

@srivadlight66; Nice one, U fit be a good promoter sef😝 But, Omo no dey use dat kinda thing promote again,u fit collect wotowoto b4 u see. Burna and big wiz dey on their own lane. Just happy to have both in my era.

@KendralSnr; Burna boy open way for wizkid abi we’re was burna when ojuelegba was trending shey nah di sukuregengen wey burna dey sing open way he be like you don take something 🤔

@wellinton_OfOyo; Everybody wan use Wizkid name chop clout… all of una atenu😂

@Olamilekan_212; U dey Wizkid name dey promote your next single? Omo nawa ooo No Wiz No Engagement for una

@BadboiFamous; If una neva use wizkid una no fit chase clout in peace omo werey

@Smart3O; If na like this you go Dey sing now I think me sef go start to Dey sing 🎤 I kuku sabi pass wizkid

@itsykmusic; U dey same Label with Blaqbonez and this Is how you promote your piece?😂😭

@zona_milli; How many times you don use wizkid name chase clout this year?

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Rico Swavey’s girlfriend shares her last WhatsApp chats with Rico as…

“His friend and a good samaritan recorded the video” – Hospital where Rico…

Netizens emotional as Rico Swavey dies after ghastly accident

BBNaija’s Angel shares her experience at the same hospital late Rico…

“Nigeria has killed this young man” – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Rico…

Nigerian mum calls out teachers eating her son’s food in school

Drama as young man who gives girlfriend N50k per month catches her cheating…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy opened the way for Wizkid – Rapper, Candy Bleakz claims, fans react

UK-based mum nabs her daughter at shopping mall when she’s supposed to be in…

Nigerian man gifts his lover brand new car and N1 million cash (Video)

“God should take my life if I try to get married again” – Man…

“I never knew it’d be like this” — Lady laments after attempt to get pink lips…

Lady reveals she gave her boyfriend N20k out of N400k they got from Skiibii for…

Man almost loses his legs after jumping off bridge to avoid giving his phone to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More