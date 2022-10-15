Burna Boy opened the way for Wizkid – Rapper, Candy Bleakz claims, fans react

Candy Bleakz, a Nigerian hip-hop artist, is being dragged over a controversial post she made about two of the big names in the music industry, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The ‘Tikuku’ crooner asserted that Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy paved the way for Afrobeats maestro, Wizkid to become a the star he is today.

Bleakz made the remark on purpose because she wanted to capitalize on the buzz it would create for her upcoming song.

She took to her Twitter account and urged fans to listen to her before choosing to argue or drag her.

The rapper tweeted; ”Yessssss burna boy open way for wizkid, listen to what I have to say before you argue o”

However, fans stormed her comment section and lambasted her for the controversial comment.

See the post and reactions below…

@harbidemi01; Hey babe, for your career progression it’s better you don’t chase unnecessary clout. It does more harm than good especially for someone so talented like you.

@DWINK___; Go learn work…. Leave music is not for de weak😭😭

@NelsonHope10; In real life you’re small wondering if you can replicate those long talks

@DaveMck90071502; But arena hard to sell for ham abi wenti him say sub again story story ooo… sorry ooo

@srivadlight66; Nice one, U fit be a good promoter sef😝 But, Omo no dey use dat kinda thing promote again,u fit collect wotowoto b4 u see. Burna and big wiz dey on their own lane. Just happy to have both in my era.

@KendralSnr; Burna boy open way for wizkid abi we’re was burna when ojuelegba was trending shey nah di sukuregengen wey burna dey sing open way he be like you don take something 🤔

@wellinton_OfOyo; Everybody wan use Wizkid name chop clout… all of una atenu😂

@Olamilekan_212; U dey Wizkid name dey promote your next single? Omo nawa ooo No Wiz No Engagement for una

@BadboiFamous; If una neva use wizkid una no fit chase clout in peace omo werey

@Smart3O; If na like this you go Dey sing now I think me sef go start to Dey sing 🎤 I kuku sabi pass wizkid

@itsykmusic; U dey same Label with Blaqbonez and this Is how you promote your piece?😂😭

@zona_milli; How many times you don use wizkid name chase clout this year?