Businessman gifts little Obidient girl N500,000 cash (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

The viral ‘Obidient’ girl known as Chioma Success has received a present from a Nigerian businessman simply known as Ezeobi.

The good-hearted man had promised to gift money to the girl and her mother after she went viral online as a result of the clips and images displaying her fervor at a demonstration in support of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour party.

In order to keep his word, Ezeobi gave the young girl N500,000 cash in front of her mother and a small group of witnesses.

He instructed Chioma to lift the money up in a video that was broadcast online, and she complied. The stunned onlookers watched as she gave her mother a package of the money.

Success was pictured in a car with her mother in another section of the video, thanking Nigerians for their outpouring of support and affection.

Watch the video below:

