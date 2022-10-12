Can you take care of me? – Carter Efe queries girls begging him for relationship (Video)

Popular comedian and musician Carter Efe, has sent a message to the women who have expressed interest in dating him.

He quietly admitted that as a result of his newfound fame, girls urge him to date them.

The Machala crooner posted a video of him venting and asked the women many questions about what they would be prepared to do for him.

He asked if they would be able to take care of him when he decides to agree to their requests of dating any of them.

He questioned whether any lady he settled for would be able to afford to purchase him hair and clothes, even though some of his requests looked ridiculous.

“If I gree for you, can you take care of me, can you buy me clothes?” he queried.

Watch the video below: