Carolyna Hutchings called out for allegedly dating Toke Makinwa’s former sugar daddy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Carolyna Hutchings, also known as Caroline Danjuma, a well-known Nigerian reality tv star turned politician, has been accused of dating the alleged ex-sugar daddy of Toke Makinwa.

Although the supposed ex-lover’s name was withheld, Instagram gossip blogger Cutie julls tagged the unidentified man as “Alhaji.”

Many social media users have deduced that the tagged man is a wealthy sugar daddy as a result of the Alhaji tag.

The blogger wrote:

“And then Caroline is legit chopping from the table where Toke chopped before and even sued Alhaji on top. Seriously, for very deep reasons, I hope Caroline doesn’t regret this cuz Alhaji’s table is not so safe like that. If you’ve been following Cutie then you already know who this Oga Alhaji is. Hope Caro plays it safe and cool sha”

One of her followers tagged the said sugar daddy alhaji, “Alhaji Aliyu”

