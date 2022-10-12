Celebrities launch fundraiser for Rico Swavey who’s on life support

Nigerian celebrities have launched a fundraiser for singer and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Patrick Fakoya, also known as Rico Swavey.

It was reported on Tuesday that he was involved in a ghastly car crash and the news was broken by his colleague, Alex Asogwa who stated that he was in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Swavey’s management announced via his social media that he was on life support at the hospital.

Amid the development, reality TV stars, Tobi Bakre and Alex begged the public for donations to save their colleague’s life.

Sharing a picture of the hospitalised Rico Swavey, Tobi tweeted; “Please help save Rico. He had a really bad car accident.

“We have to keep him on life support and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle. (We) can’t do it alone. Please click on the link to donate at ricoswavey.com.”

Also, Alex wrote on her Instagram page on Wednesday; “I wish I didn’t have to post this but my friend is in a critical condition and we are in need of your financial assistance and prayers.

“I also wish I could give more information on his health but how can I when we are still waiting for the doctors and God to save this dear life or at least get a sign or response from Rico?

“Whatever you can do to support will be highly appreciated as he is on life support and fighting for his life. Please, @ricoswavey_official needs our help #ricoswavey #prayforricoswavey”

The statement released by Rico Swavey’s management noted that doctors are working to resuscitate him.

It reads; “Hello everyone, Rico Swavey is not disposed to handle his socials right now as he was involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support. While his situation is critical and doctors are on him, We implore your support and prayers.”