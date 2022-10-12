TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” –…

“As a married woman, you have no business being friends…

Davido buys Chioma brand new G-wagon (Video)

Celebrities launch fundraiser for Rico Swavey who’s on life support

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian celebrities have launched a fundraiser for singer and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Patrick Fakoya, also known as Rico Swavey.

It was reported on Tuesday that he was involved in a ghastly car crash and the news was broken by his colleague, Alex Asogwa who stated that he was in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Swavey’s management announced via his social media that he was on life support at the hospital.

READ ALSO

Beauty to give N500k each to best dressed male and female at…

Rachel receives money cake, iPhone 14, others on birthday…

Amid the development, reality TV stars, Tobi Bakre and Alex begged the public for donations to save their colleague’s life.

Sharing a picture of the hospitalised Rico Swavey, Tobi tweeted; “Please help save Rico. He had a really bad car accident.

“We have to keep him on life support and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle. (We) can’t do it alone. Please click on the link to donate at ricoswavey.com.”

Also, Alex wrote on her Instagram page on Wednesday; “I wish I didn’t have to post this but my friend is in a critical condition and we are in need of your financial assistance and prayers.

“I also wish I could give more information on his health but how can I when we are still waiting for the doctors and God to save this dear life or at least get a sign or response from Rico?

“Whatever you can do to support will be highly appreciated as he is on life support and fighting for his life. Please, @ricoswavey_official needs our help #ricoswavey #prayforricoswavey”

The statement released by Rico Swavey’s management noted that doctors are working to resuscitate him.

It reads; “Hello everyone, Rico Swavey is not disposed to handle his socials right now as he was involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support. While his situation is critical and doctors are on him, We implore your support and prayers.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He dey deceive us with crossdressing” – Netizens drag James…

“As a married woman, you have no business being friends with single…

Davido buys Chioma brand new G-wagon (Video)

“I’m man enough; bring your girlfriend and find out” – James Brown fumes…

“You made me a millionaire” – Rita Daniels gushes over…

“My story must be told” – Ailing actress Halima Abubakar shares touching…

House help cries in fear as her boss flies her in an aeroplane for the first…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Celebrities launch fundraiser for Rico Swavey who’s on life support

Lady shares her chats with a phone thief who stole her friend’s phone

“That’s disrespectful” – Teni’s reaction after…

Reactions as African mom is captured roundly scolding unruly dog (Video)

“I’ve had enough” – Larissa London roars following reports of Davido…

British man who lost his iPhone in UK finds out after a month that it’s chilling…

Pregnant mum of 3 lands in hospital after embarking on 90 days fasting and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More