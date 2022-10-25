TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A trending video has surfaced from Isreal DMW’s wedding, showing the moment Davido stopped performance to ask for his baby mama, Chioma.

He whispered to someone and pointed to the direction where she was, so they would bring her out to sing the popular “Assurance” song.

Netizens gushed over this video in the comments stating that they love the fact they were back together.

@aizejeweleries said: “Na Chioma them sing for o, na me Dey share tears of joy 😂💔.”

@holarbaby22 wrote: “Davido and Chioma turn wedding to their own😹😭.”

@ONYINYE ONYENUCHEYA HOPE commented: “see me smiling on top of bed …for real I love chibabe and David o… David o thank you very much..for making her proud,it shall be well with you her.”

