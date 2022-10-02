Comedian, I Go Save unveils new look after spending $20k on hair transplant

I Go Save, a Nigerian comedian and actor, took to social media to show off his new look after spending millions on a surgical procedure.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the stand-up comedian revealed that he had a hair transplant and paid $20,000 (N14.7 million) for it.

According to I Go Save, the millions he paid were money well spent because his new hair is ‘lit.’

He posted a photo of himself with the hair and asked fans and followers what is their thought about his new look.

The comic act wrote;

”Best $20,000 well spent 😍

Hair transplant so lit 🔥

New me..

How you see am?”

See his post:

Checkout how some entertainers reacted below…

efewarriboy3; Na the money I still Dey look

iamharrysong; I still Dey look the picture 👀 save ? Is this you? 👀 😂

pencilcomedian; No vex where your open teeth 🤦‍♂️😂

eriggapaperboi; I was there facts 😂

lawrence_emareyo; Omehn…I no sure say this one dey real,If na true then wahala dey oooo..😂😂

moyolawalofficial; I am very confused…please who is this ?

emmaugolee; Full de-aging agent. Brain-Brain move 👏👏👏

buchicomedian; ; @igosave i love it!! the hair come make ur nose ugly .. remove ur open teeth.. ur lower lip swell up.. bags under ur eyes .. then ur ear come small.. u when no dey hear word before ..