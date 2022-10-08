TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

An ex corps member known as @daddylayo on Twitter has flaunted his body transformation one year after serving his country.

He obviously lost a lot of weight during the time of the National Youth Service Corp and so many people applauded him.

He shared a picture of how chubby he was before he started the program and how he became slim after one year of running the program.

He did not say whether or not he was on a diet but insinuated that it was the NYSC program which led to his weight loss transformation.

Netizens gathered in his comments section and asked him for his diet plan while some others made jokes about how the program can transform one from fat to slim.

