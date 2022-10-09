Davido and Chioma step out in style in London, turn down a fan’s bouquet (Video)

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, looked remarkably like Jay-Z and Beyonce as they stepped out in style in London.

Since reuniting in September, the couple has been the talk of the town and the focus of all eyes.

Davido’s reconciliation with Chioma earned him an unfollow from his first babymama, Sophia Momodu.

The couple drew attention as they stepped out in style, unconcerned by their detractors.

The parents of Ifeanyi, who are holidaying in London, pulled off the power couple look as they strolled the street of London.

While walking down the streets of London with Chef Chi, a lady crossed the singer with flowers in her hands, but unfortunately for her, one of his guards ushered her to the side, indicating the singer’s rejection.

Watch the video below: