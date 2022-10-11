Davido buys Chioma brand new G-wagon (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational singer, David ‘Davido‘ Adeleke has splashed millions of naira to acquire a new G-wagon for his heartthrob, Chioma Rowland.

The singer’s recently rekindled relationship with his baby mama has been taken an upward surge with him recently disclosing that they’d be tying the knot in 2023.

In a new development, the DMW boss has contacted Renee5star is a celebrity auto dealer, to order a new G-wagon for the mother of one.

The car deal shared the screenshot of the message with her followers on her Instagram page.

The auto dealer uploaded a video show casing the sleek ride which will soon belong to Mama ifeanyi.

Watch the video below:

 

