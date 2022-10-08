Davido confirms plan to marry Chioma in 2023 (Video)

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has confirmed marriage plans with his babymama, Chioma Avril Rowland, also known as Chef Chi.

The singer revealed this during a recent visit to celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega in the United Kingdom.

The couple paid a visit to the clergyman, who presented Chioma with a Hermes bag worth N70 million.

While Chioma was expressing her gratitude, the clergyman praised her, calling her the “real wife,” and Davido confirmed it, saying she is “100%” the “real wife.”

Amidst the jubilation online, some fans with ‘eagle eye’ started the speculation that Chioma is pregnant with another baby.

Netizens pointed out the changes in the body of Chioma, especially her b00bs.

olubukorla_ wrote: “He definitely has to marry her. She’s pregnant now.”

rema.hall66 wrote: “The wedding will be a movie”

_ladypoet2000 wrote: “She looks preggy already. Well, let’s hope water no go carry this assurance go this time around sha.”

samsoncletus76 wrote: Chioma I think is pregnant

hameedahadayi wrote: “Haaa is Chioma pregnant again? Na wa o”

cookthatcantdance wrote: “She is pregnant. Be like say na u go wed them o”

bitsywade wrote: “Ya’ll shouldn’t b surprised chioma is pregnant with David’s 2nd baby”

starzz.1111 wrote: “Chioma is pregnant oooo.”