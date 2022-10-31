Davido only returned to Chioma because his music career is dying – Uche Maduagwu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Uche Maduagwu, a controversial Nollywood actor, has claimed that music star Davido only reconciled with his estranged fiancée, Chioma because he was struggling musically.

He made the remark in response to Dr. Penking, a young medical doctor and influencer who claimed that OBO reconciled with Chef Chi because he realized she was a good woman.

Penking tweeted; ”Are you wondering why Davido came back? A girl like Chioma is extremely rare to find anywhere. 99% of Nigerian girls would have used Davido’s name to chase clout when he left…..

Many media interviews would have been granted. Many things would have been written on Twitter. Many sheds would have been thrown. She didn’t do any of these. People even literally tried to push her to say things, not on one or two occasions but she totally ignored. Do you know what it means to have a person like Davido break up with you and you don’t drag the hell out of him?

That would have meant more popularity, more brand endorsements, more money. She let all slide. What is more? She didn’t mess herself around. Davido realized she couldn’t meet a woman like that anywhere. Most Men love mysterious women.”

Uche Maduagwu reacted by saying that no woman would be okay after going through what Chioma tolerated following the break up.

He also stated that he is happy David finally realised he made a mistake when he left months ago. However, he noted that OBO went back to her when his music was no longer progressing.

Read below:

