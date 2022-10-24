TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Davido, was spotted at his billionaire father’s home, where his first son, Ifeanyi was celebrating his birthday.

A lavish birthday party was thrown for his son Ifeanyi whom he had with chef Chioma and while they were there, Davido decided to share a rare video.

The video showed portraits of all his children, hanging on the wall and to everyone’s astonishment, the picture of his second son, Dawson, was hanging there right beside his first son’s picture.

This singular portrait had everyone talking on social media as there were so many controversies surrounding the paternity of the child when he was born.

Some netizens however argued over the situation even with glaring evidence that Dawson was part of the children in the portrait hanging in his grandfather’s home.

See video here:

