Doctor applies to be Ooni of Ife’s 8th wife

An alleged medical doctor has publicly declared her intention to be Ooni of Ife’s eight wife.

It would be recalled that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has recently taken in multiple women as his wife; he is set to take in his six wife on 24th October.

A lady has gone on Twitter to also declare her intention to be a wife to the monarch.

The lady identified as Bella Nifemi revealed that she hails from Ekiti state and has told the Ooni that she’d represent her state well.

Taking to the micro blogging platform from, she wrote:

“This is my submission to be Ooni’s 8th wife. I’m also a Medical Doctor and I will represent Twitter and Ekiti community well”.

