Domestic violence: “Bimbo’s death should be ruled as suic*de” – Kemi Olunloyo

Self-acclaimed journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has alleged in a series of posts that the late Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of IVD death should be ruled as suicide.

Recall that TheinfoNG reported that Bimbo Martins died after she was burnt beyond recognition in the Lagos mansion.

Kemi Olunloyo, who had in earlier posts accused Bimbo of being a chronic drug addict when she was alive has now stated that Bimbo’s death should be ruled as suicide.

Kemi Olunloyo made the tweet on the popular microblogging platform Twitter. Olunloyo continued by saying that Bimbo’s mother had destroyed all proof in their house.

Read her series of tweets below:

“Police must recover all property taken from Darrius Ogbonna’s mansion by his babymama’s mom Ebele Okolo Martins. They were not married and thus had no right to any property, clothes, shoes, cars etc. This amounts to THEFT BY CONVERSION @BenHundeyin“

“The police must SEAL the mansion as it is a CRIME SCENE. Ebele has changed locks. Lots of evidence has been destroyed, two cars removed. The family is threatening to SUE ME for defamation saying Bimbo was not a drug user or abuser. Her death should be ruled a SUICIDE immediately”

Kemi Olunloyo added, “The children need to be removed from their maternal family and placed in Foster care to receive mental health services. The oldest girl Ebube attempted suicide in boarding school once. They have been exposed to drug use, domestic violence and suicidal tendencies”

“No time for rhetoric and gossip. The family background is murky. Bimbo threw gasoline on herself and lit the curtains. Her goal was to drag IVD with her. It could have been a murder-suicide. I’ve ruled it a suicide after interviewing 14 witnesses. I await the police update”

“Bimbo LIVED a LIE‼️ She was never ” Mrs Ogbonna” No bride price was paid. IVD’s family were banished from their mansion by Bimbo’s mom Ebele Okolo. Childhood friends say thru spiritual means thus many things need to be asked on why IVD never took her to the altar. Don’t be jealous of rich ppl with cars and mansions, kids etc. Everything you see online may not be real.”