By Shalom

Mike Nwogu, better known as Pretty Mike, made a funny and controversial appearance at Don jazzy’s mother’s funeral ceremony.

According to him, his intention was to make everyone smile at the ceremony in order to lift their spirits.

He made his appearance with his many women all dressed in white tops and orange pants that had huge eggplants attached to them.

He stated that asides making the guests at the event smile, he wanted them to find it funny and also confused at the same time.

One would have thought that Don jazzy will pick offense but instead he shared a raised hand and love emoji to commend Pretty Mike for his special appearance at the event.

See post here:

 

