“Don’t marry an illiterate” – Sandra Iheuwa warns singles

Popular businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has counseled single ladies and gentlemen not to tye the knot with someone that is unlettered.

The socialite who has four academic degree, stated this in a post on her Instagram page.

Sandra stated that people should ensure that they marry partners that are kind and they should ensure that they’re not illiterates.

According to her, it would be difficult to hold a meaningful intellectual conversation if their partners are illiterates.

In her words:

“In whatever you do make sure you marry a kind partner not a useless & wicked one….this goes to both genders

I forgot to add this one…..the one is very important.

Don’t marry an illiterate….just imagine having a masters degree and your partner is a high school dropout the level of thinking won’t be the same….you can’t have a meaningful intellectual conversation with this person…..it will never work”

